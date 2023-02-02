Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,115,636 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Exelixis worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Exelixis by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 631,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 197,574 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Exelixis by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Exelixis by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Exelixis by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 54,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

