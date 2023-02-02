Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,113 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,973,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.67 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

