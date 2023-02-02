Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,799 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Douglas Emmett worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.7 %

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

