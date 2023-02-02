Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.65% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 303.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,381,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after buying an additional 78,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 996.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,506,000 after buying an additional 1,679,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,524,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 895,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

KSA opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $51.12.

