Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $570,100. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

