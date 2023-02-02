Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 632,336 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 632,336 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,513,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after buying an additional 379,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth $937,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PG&E by 34.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,787,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 52.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of PCG opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

