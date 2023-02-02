Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,268,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,754 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.