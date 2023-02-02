Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 140.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.44.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 3.2 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.