Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 22,005 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,781,000 after purchasing an additional 944,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $12,221,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -165.52%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

