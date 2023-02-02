Creative Planning Purchases 370 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $157.99 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $195.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

