Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,232 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 966.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE:GFF opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $41.77.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.16%.

Griffon Company Profile



Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Further Reading

