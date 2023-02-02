iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 355.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,367 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

EZU opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

