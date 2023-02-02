Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 5,870.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,504 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Genpact by 92.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,839,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 207.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 831,953 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Insider Activity

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,043,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.