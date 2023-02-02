Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 181,448 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,448 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 175.61%.

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

