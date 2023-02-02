Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 117.6% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 121.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $181,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $3,075,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $3,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

PSTL opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

