Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,022 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,823.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 547,315 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HT opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $366.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.81%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

