Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,962 Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 30.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 121,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Unitil by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 31.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UTL opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $839.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Unitil had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Unitil Profile

(Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Stories

