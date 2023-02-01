Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 13.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

