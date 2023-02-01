TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,080 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $25,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $333.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.47. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $337.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

