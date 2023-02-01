TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $23,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,871,000 after buying an additional 248,949 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Shares of D opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

