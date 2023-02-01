Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in NVR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in NVR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,270.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,770.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,420.65. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,569.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

