Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Graco Trading Up 2.6 %

GGG opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.30. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.