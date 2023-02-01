Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,270.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,770.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,420.65. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,569.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

