Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Cut by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.79.

Boston Properties Trading Up 3.3 %

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of BXP opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

