TD Asset Management Inc. Has $21.04 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,207 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,208 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of NetApp worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 457.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

