Spire Wealth Management Has $138,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dover by 2.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,906 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.36 and a 200-day moving average of $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $171.41.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.36.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.