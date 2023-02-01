Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,937 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

PWR opened at $152.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

