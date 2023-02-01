TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $24,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 170,304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.