TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,324 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $337,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 371,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,892,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

JPM stock opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

