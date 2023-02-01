Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.56.

NYSE AON opened at $318.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

