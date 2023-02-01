3,597 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 608.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Littelfuse by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,962,000 after buying an additional 99,652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 583.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 91,762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,042,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,883 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $256.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,678 shares of company stock worth $1,142,563. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

