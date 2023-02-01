CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 90.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Bank of America cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.