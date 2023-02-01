Inspire Investing LLC Sells 306 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rollins by 101.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 631.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 74.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

