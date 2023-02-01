Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 112,868 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

