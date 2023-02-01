Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $210,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,457 shares of company stock worth $1,681,260. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.04.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $147.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

