Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,483 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Eagle Materials worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 32,520 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average is $126.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

