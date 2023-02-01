TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,144 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $25,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 101.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after buying an additional 251,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 631.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rollins Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.