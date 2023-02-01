Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 50,771 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,465 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.