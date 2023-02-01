Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.40.

Shares of RS opened at $227.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $150.63 and a 1-year high of $231.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

