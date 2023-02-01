Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 596 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TDG opened at $717.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $718.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.67.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.