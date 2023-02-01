TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,120 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $422.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

