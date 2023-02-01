Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $278,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $2,170,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 106,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 465.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $252.12 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $290.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day moving average of $234.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.