Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 241.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

