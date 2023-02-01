BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in APA were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of APA stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.58. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

