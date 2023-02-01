Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $250,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,334 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Insider Activity

Eagle Materials Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

