BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 375 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nordson were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 186.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

Nordson Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.68. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $247.08.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.