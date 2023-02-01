Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 501,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $31.71.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

