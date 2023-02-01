AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,292 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tesla by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after buying an additional 4,766,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,064,885,000 after buying an additional 2,703,893 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,491,859,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $546.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

