Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 354 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $277.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $324.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

