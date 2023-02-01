Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.80 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 148.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

